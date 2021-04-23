Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of Scientific Games worth $35,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGMS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SGMS. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $46.38 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

