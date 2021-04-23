Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.11 Million Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of Mimecast worth $33,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after buying an additional 469,722 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,325. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

