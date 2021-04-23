Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.44 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Caesars Entertainment worth $33,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

