Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.05 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of YETI worth $34,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

