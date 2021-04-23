Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.16 Million Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $34,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXP opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.80 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

CXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

