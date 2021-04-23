Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.34 Million Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.94% of World Acceptance worth $34,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 132.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $222,035.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,559.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,750. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRLD opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

