Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.74 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Okta worth $34,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,381,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $274.96 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.58 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -142.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

