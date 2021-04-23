Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.58% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $34,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.34 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

