Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.52 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of CDK Global worth $35,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $62,548,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

