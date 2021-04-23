Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.64 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.94% of Easterly Government Properties worth $35,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 131.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,195,330. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

