Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.33% of Pacira BioSciences worth $34,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

