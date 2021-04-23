Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of UGI worth $34,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Robecosam AG lifted its position in UGI by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UGI by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in UGI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 259,135 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after acquiring an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

