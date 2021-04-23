Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Total were worth $33,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $18,126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 396,998 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOT stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

