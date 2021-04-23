Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 16,184 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of NiSource worth $32,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 192,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NiSource by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 29,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 841.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 526,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 470,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NI opened at $25.90 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

