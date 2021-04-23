Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 84,348 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.70% of Paramount Group worth $33,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,914,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Paramount Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 92,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 63,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 210,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

