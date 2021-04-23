Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.63% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $33,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $48,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.