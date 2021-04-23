Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 100,726 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.03% of Skyline Champion worth $35,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after buying an additional 240,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKY stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

