Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,336 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Incyte worth $35,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 298,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,002,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.