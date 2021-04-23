Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,550 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.07% of El Pollo Loco worth $33,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

