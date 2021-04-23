Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,822 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Pegasystems worth $34,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $201,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $75.31 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -159.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.79.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

