Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 314,624 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,624 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.61% of Cinemark worth $33,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 250,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE CNK opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.