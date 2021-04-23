Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 367,457 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.32% of IMAX worth $35,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.