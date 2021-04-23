Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 85,654 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.85% of The Manitowoc worth $36,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $773.56 million, a PE ratio of -65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.