Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,229 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $35,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NYSE HE opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

