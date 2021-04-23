Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.84% of Cooper-Standard worth $34,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $513.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.21.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.