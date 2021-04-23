Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.17% of Verso worth $33,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Verso by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 90,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Verso by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verso by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50,443 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VRS opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

