Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Commvault Systems worth $33,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $68.46 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

