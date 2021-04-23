Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of South Jersey Industries worth $32,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

