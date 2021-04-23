Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Diodes worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,391,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diodes by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Diodes by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 81,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 256,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,846 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,739. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.