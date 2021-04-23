Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Barclays

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $99.50 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $522,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.