Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

