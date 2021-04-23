district0x (DNT) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. district0x has a total market capitalization of $166.21 million and approximately $45.36 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, district0x has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00067915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.57 or 0.00668394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.91 or 0.08146485 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

