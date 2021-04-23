Ditto (DITTO) Hits One Day Volume of $989,071.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002035 BTC on exchanges. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $989,071.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ditto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00062010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00281096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.94 or 0.00648649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,769.81 or 0.99659114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.27 or 0.01035790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.