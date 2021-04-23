Ditto (DITTO) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Ditto coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $555,753.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00063180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00272809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004094 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00651631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,429.07 or 1.00456668 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.13 or 0.01038111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

