DMarket (DMT) Trading 34.9% Lower This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $50.14 million and approximately $19,931.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00661659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.46 or 0.07797122 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.