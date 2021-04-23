DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,745. The company has a market cap of $817.60 million, a P/E ratio of -133.36, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

