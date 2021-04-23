DMScript (DMST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $1.68 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00651096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,153.59 or 1.00061472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.03 or 0.01038754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

