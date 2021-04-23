DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,050 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock opened at $210.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.63. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.98 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.60.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.