DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,131 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $240.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.07 and a 12 month high of $242.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.