DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,156 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,425,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $119.36 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $123.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

