DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,787 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,449.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day moving average is $127.22. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

