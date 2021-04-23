DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 7,025 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Ally Financial by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,799,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,507,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

