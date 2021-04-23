DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 70,437 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 185.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

