DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 8,866 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Shares of VMW opened at $164.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

