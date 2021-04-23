DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 9,692 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

