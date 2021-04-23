DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,179 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $3,284,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $129.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

