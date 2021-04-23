DnB Asset Management AS Buys 2,892 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $103.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.12.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

