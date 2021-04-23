DnB Asset Management AS Buys 7,629 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $137.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.