DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $9,113,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $52,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

NYSE:AJG opened at $136.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

