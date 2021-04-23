DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $124,114.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $212.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

